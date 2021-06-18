Turkeyen man seriously injured after UG Road accident

Motorcyclist Joel Hillman, 39, of Third Street Section ‘D’ Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown is seriously injured following an accident with a car along the UG Access Road.

The crash occurred at around 18:30hrs last night.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of UG Access Road while the motorcycle was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the said road.

As both vehicles approached Guysuco Housing Scheme Main Access Road, the motorcar turned right into the path of the motorcycle and a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries to his face and about his body. He was then picked up by EMT personnel in a conscious condition and taken to the GPHC.

He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later admitted a patient suffering from a fracture to his forehead, laceration to the top of his left eye, and internal bleeding to his head. His condition is deemed stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. He is in police custody assisting with the investigation.