T&T soca artiste headline APNU/AFC final rally

The coalition nation—as they are called—turned out at D’ Urban Park, Georgetown on Saturday (February 29, 2020) evening as T&T soca artiste Farmer Nappy took the stage for the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) final rally of the 2020 elections campaign.

Head of State, President David Granger—the coalition’s Presidential Candidate—in yet another promise of the ‘good life’ has this time around opted to fund the initiative using moneys from Guyana’s newly discovered offshore oil reserves.

Taking to the stage amidst fireworks and confetti, Granger, in making a case for a return to office following Monday’s poll, told supporters: “We have a plan, programmes to put money in people’s pockets so that they have more money to spend”.

The profits from the oil revenue, according to Granger, “will provide you with the good life,” he insisted.

While not presenting any specifics, the Granger told supporters that many of the coalition’s plans for development are not, in fact, new and that many are in fact roll over programmes to be continued, should the coalition be re-elected.

Delivering a largely lacklustre speech punctuated by catchphrases that were well received by the crowd, the President at one point had to plead with the massive audience for applause—many by this time appeared disinterested in his presentation.

During his time at the podium, the President pointed to a Regional Development Plan which has already seen the establishment of a number of new towns, which he insists has begun transformation at those locales.

He spoke too of a Human Development Plan and a Regional Action Plan for Public Security in addition to the hinterland development plan.

The President—completely ignoring any of the nine smaller parties in the race on Monday—told supporters that the competition was between “David and Irfaan”.

Reference to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate Dr Irfaan Ali and himself.

Of note is the fact that while the President did acknowledge Ali as the Opposition’s Presidential Candidate, the brunt of his verbal jousts was targeting the party’s General Secretary.

Such was the nature of attacks against former President Bharrat Jagdeo, that Granger blamed him for the 2005 floods, which flood 70,000 homes.

Granger insists that the flood was not an act of God but was a direct result of the actions of Jagdeo.

Granger even accused the late Cheddi Jagan of being responsible for the cyanide spill in the Essequibo River by Omai Gold Mines that disrupted the lives of thousands along the river banks.

The president told the gathering that the PPP/C did not release a manifesto. However, the PPP released a 56-page manifesto during its campaign.

Prime Ministerial Candidate for the coalition, Khemraj Ramjattan, whose presentation pre-empted Granger’s, was accompanied to the stage with a campaign rendition of “Bring the Johnny Walker” and he too used the occasion to repeat promises of a ‘good life’.

According to Ramjattan, however, experiencing the ‘good life’ will take some time.

The prime ministerial hopeful insists that Government is keen on transforming the infrastructure of the country in addition to ensuring that Guyana becomes an educated state.

Unlike previous rallies held in Guyana, the coalition instead opted to cut short the speeches and D’Urban Park appeared to be more of a party atmosphere.

The evening activities got underway at 17:00h with Director of Culture Christopher Jones moderating that aspect of the event which saw just over an hour of cultural presentations, even as delegations from each of the 10 administrative regions.

The activities got underway with a calypso rendition by Clayton Hinds “De Journalist”.

Local performers were G-Money, entertainer “Alabama”, “Jah Cure”; Pastor Jean Corbin-Roberts and Cherlyn Maloney among others.

Trinidad soca artiste Farmer Nappy closed off the formal part of the evening’s activity at the close of President Granger’s speech amidst fireworks and confetti.