T&T shuts down borders for the next 14 days

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that the country’s borders will be locked down to all outsiders for the next 14 days in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly corona-virus.

Dr Rowley made the announcement at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre Monday morning following a Special Cabinet Meeting, the Trinidad Guardian has reported.

“Cabinet met this morning and has taken the decision that Trinidad and Tobago will cease to encourage and facilitate for the next 14 days, entry into this country except for people who are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago,” Dr Rowley was quoted by the Trinidad Guardian as saying.

He made it clear that only nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed to enter the country, but exemptions will be given to health workers who may need to enter the country.

“Other than that we are basically disconnecting ourselves from the international community for the next 14 days,” he said.

He added that this will have significant ramifications for the national airline, Caribbean Airlines.

He said the Government will look at the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund to help sustain the country but added that “the health and safety of the citizens of our country is priority number one.”

“We have to isolate ourselves from the supply, the source of the virus outside of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

“We are in a crisis. We are in an emergency. There is no game saying that,” he said.

He said there are currently 75 elderly citizens in the Caribbean who are trying to come home and will be allowed to do so, the Trinidad Guardian reported.