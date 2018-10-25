T&T rocked by fifth earthquake in seven days

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 rocked sections of Trinidad and Tobago this morning.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus, said this was the fifth earthquake to hit the twin island republic within the past seven days.

The Seismic Research Centre said the quake that occurred at 11:57 am (local time), was located at Latitude 10.62N and Longitude 62.03W, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was felt 57 km west of Port of Spain, 75 km northwest of San Fernando and 83 km west of Arima.

There are no reports of damages or injuries.