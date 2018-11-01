T&T rattled by 9th quake in just over a week

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago started the month of November in the same manner as it ended the previous month with an earthquake rattling the twin island republic.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled parts of the country on Thursday at 8:40 am (local time).

It is the ninth tremor felt here in as many days and the SRC said that it was located Latitude: 9.85N

Longitude: 60.48W and at a depth of 30 kilometres (km).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage but the quake was felt 117 km south east of San Fernando, south of here, 124 km south east of the eastern town of Arima and 145 km south east of the capital, Port of Spain.

Seismologist and Acting SRC Director Dr Joan Latchman, has been warning Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean to be prepared for a major earthquake and that the various tremors in recent days are not nothing new.

On Sunday, Trinidad and Tobago recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 but in August, many residents ran into the streets after a quake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked the country followed by several aftershocks causing damage and but no loss of lives.