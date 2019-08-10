T&T prison escapee recaptured at J’Ouvert party

Police in Trinidad and Tobago this morning (Saturday, August 10, 2019) recaptured prison escapee, Dillon Clarke, during a J’Ouvert celebrations in Arima.

He was arrested sometime around 09:25h at the street party on Hollis Avenue and taken to Arima Police Station.

Clarke had escaped from legal custody on Thursday while working on an agriculture project with other inmates near the prison grounds in Arouca.

He was serving a 24-months sentence at the Golden Grove Prison after being convicted on charges of malicious damage. He was expected to be released from prison in April 2020.

However, Clarke now faces an addition charge of ‘Escaping Legal Custody’ and will be placed before the court on Monday.

In a statement posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Service facebook page, Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson, commended the actions of the members of the Police Public Order Team and by extension, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, for unwavering diligence and alertness.