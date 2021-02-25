T&T Police seek to contact family of Guyanese woman killed in accident

[LOOPTT] The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service issued a public appeal today for help to find relatives of a Guyanese woman, who was killed in a vehicular accident on February 19.

The woman, identified as Gangadai Kishore, was walking along the Chaguanas Main Road, near Williams Plaza, when she was struck by a vehicle.

The car, which struck Kishore, was involved in a vehicular accident moments before and the impact of the crash pushed the vehicle into her.

Anyone, who knows Kishore, can contact the Chaguanas Police Station at (868) 665-5271 or (868) 665-4294.