T&T PM for state visit on September 19, 20

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Dr Keith Rowley, is scheduled to visit Guyana on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 September, 2018.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), during his visit, Prime Minister Rowley and President David Granger will discuss a wide range of matters of interest to both States, including energy sector cooperation, agriculture and security.

Their meeting will be followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy Sector Cooperation between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

The non-binding MoU will outline a number of sector-specific areas of possible cooperation between the two countries, and will be publicised after it has been signed.

Five ministers of the Trinidad and Tobago Government are expected to accompany their Prime Minister on his visit to Guyana.

This working visit is part of ongoing efforts to foster greater dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two CARICOM member States.