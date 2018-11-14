Home latest news T&T man murdered after Facebook threats
Recent Articles
Guyana’s experience, oil education among changes to curriculum says Education Ministry
A new curriculum is being developed for schools, which is seeking to, among other things, incorporate information on the oil sector as well as...
‘Every child can learn, every child must learn’ – Chief Education Officer
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr Marcel Hutson at the commencement of a three-day curriculum writing workshop today, told those in attendance that the aim...
Cuba to pull thousands of doctors from Brazil in Bolsonaro row — official
HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — Cuba announced Wednesday it will pull thousands of its doctors out of Brazil in response to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's "direct,...
Brexit protests outside Downing Street as UK ministers debate deal
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Brexit supporters and opponents rallied near Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office on Wednesday as her cabinet debated...
LGE 2018: PPP takes 188 seats out of 261 in Region 6 in landslide...
Of the 261 seats which were available through the 18 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and three towns in the Region 6 – Corriverton, New...
Outcry over teenager’s underwear used in rape trial
(BBC) A series of protests over sexual consent have been taking place in Ireland, a week after a man was acquitted of raping a...
‘Short boss’ charged with murder of Kuru Kururu clerk while on remand for same
Remanded prisoner, Travis Evans called “Short Boss” was on Wednesday charged with a second murder, that of 46-year-old Legal Clerk, Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank who...
T&T man murdered after Facebook threats
(Trinidad Guardian) Although Kevon Richardson was not a major player on police’s radar, his connection to the criminal underworld and “running his mouth” may have...
Traffic Chief warns motorists CCTV cameras are operational
All of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at key city intersections are functioning says Traffic Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles who warns that drivers will...
Injured Holder out of Bangladesh tour; K Brathwaite to lead in Tests
ESPNcricinfo- West Indies will be without their captain Jason Holder because of a shoulder injury for the entire tour of Bangladesh, starting November 22....