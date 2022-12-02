TT firm opens $200M Home Store at Amazonia Mall

Trinidadian-based company “The Home Store Limited” on Thursday evening officially launched its first branch in Guyana at the Amazonia Mall, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Representing an investment of $200M, the store will be officially opened to the public tomorrow. The store boasts a variety of modern home décor, kitchen utensils, gym equipment, camping supplies, painting supplies, Christmas ornaments, and much more.

The store falls under the LJ Williams Group and its Managing Director, Thomas Williams, during the opening ceremony, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring his company to Guyana.

According to Williams, “The Home Store” was intended to be opened in Guyana when the Amazonia Mall was commissioned in 2021, however due to some setbacks, this was unable to materialise.

“After our fifth store, we decided that we can now expand regionally so when he (Ramnaresh Sarwan) asked us to join in for his second phase, we couldn’t say no,” Williams explained.

Meanwhile, the undertaking is expected to provide employment for a total of 12 persons, six of whom are already employed.

Also present at the launching ceremony was the Junior Vice President of the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kester Huston, who noted that this investment speaks to investors confidence in the local economy.

“I was able to visit Trinidad on many occasions and see the quality of products that are there and I’m happy to know that they’re able to bring that sort of products into Guyana and raise the bar for such an entity,” Huston said.

“I know Ramnaresh Sarwan would have thought it best to have such a store on this premises, that adds quality, adds exuberance and diversification to services that he offers,” he added.

The first branch of “The Home Store Limited” opened its doors in Barataria, Trinidad, back in 2008 and has since, expanded to four more locations across the country to date.