T&T boy, 13, was raped, strangled to death

(Trinidad Guardian) Shocked relatives of Joash Pantin, 13, emerged from the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday afternoon with their eyes filled with tears, as their greatest fears were realised when the autopsy confirmed he was buggered and strangled to death.
Police sources told the T&T Guardian that they had arrested two suspects, ages 36 and 16, in connection with the heinous crime.
Speaking with the T&T Guardian minutes after close relatives and friends exited the centre, a male relative, who wished not to be identified, said the family became even more “depressed, shocked and pained” after getting the autopsy results.
“Luckily, the police have two of them inside. In fact, one of them live close to where Joash lived and they saying that he is known to prey on children, that this is not the first time,” the relative said.
Pantin’s great uncle Hayden Wilson described the perpetrator/s as either a “psychopath or sociopath.”
“Because that is what it is basically, they killed my nephew and it is not going to end there. We are hoping for justice one way or another…with people it is difficult to see why they do what they do.”
Wilson also expressed disappointment at the way the police handled the case from the time the first report was made that he had gone missing. He also slammed the police for their tardiness in escorting the body to the FSC, given the fact that the already distressed family members, including Pantin’s mother, arrived at the centre at 9 am. The body arrived after midday.
“Joash is a Pantin, from the Pantin clan and still it was not important enough, so this is a reflection of how they have handled this initially. It is only because my niece called people that she knew that they got up and did…which is not right,” Wilson said.
“You’re not supposed to be a somebody to get things done, because we all are somebodies and the people who are in charge need to take this into consideration, that you work for us and we don’t work for you so that when we make a call you are supposed to be there. We are not saying in a second but show more concern because this concern that they showed is lacking.”
However, when he got the news from the police that they had two suspects in custody he said he was pleased.
“At least the police showing that they working on apprehending the people responsible for this.”
Wilson described Pantin as a very intelligent young boy who ranked 17th in the SEA examinations this year and was in his first year at Trinity College in Moka.
“He was very loved. He loved to learn. He loved to teach. He was a very helpful child, especially to his mother,” Wilson said.
Pantin’s mother, Chimene, who was very distraught, said her son would have been celebrating his 14th birthday this Friday. She said her son was related to the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin and added that his great uncle was Father Cyril Ross.
“He grew up with priests and nuns and came from a staunch Catholic home. He had several awards at the primary schools he attended. I have a whole lot of people in mourning. I have family from as far as the Netherlands calling me and asking me questions,” she said.
“There is nothing that anybody can say that can console me at this time but I have a support network and I will get through this like I have gotten through with anything else.”
Chimene said they had lived at Cashew Gardens in the past and had recently moved back into the area, but did not disclose the reason for her return.