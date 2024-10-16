Truck parking facility to be established at Great Diamond

Construction is set to begin soon on a truck parking facility at Block 18, Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

This initiative aims to address the issue of sand trucks and other larger vehicles associated with the construction sector parking along the East Bank Public Road.

Earlier today, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, along with Deputy Director of Projects Intakab Indarjeet, and surveyors from the agency, visited the site designated for the new facility.

Minister Croal noted that due to a recent boom in the construction sector, there has been an increase in larger trucks required for the timely delivery of construction materials. “In light of this boom, we needed to find a solution for these trucks. We have identified 15 acres of land on the East Bank of Demerara that will be developed. We plan to implement a similar project on the East Coast of Demerara, resulting in a total of 30 acres for Region 4,” the Minister explained.

Similar facilities will also be established in Region 3 and Region 6, as well as one along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. “For the facility on the highway, we are considering a location near the junction, which will allow trucks to temporarily stop while waiting to load or serve as a rest area for overnight stays,” he added.

