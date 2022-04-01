Truck knocks down & completely destroys barrier at Diamond-Mocha bypass road

A fixed steel barrier that was erected to prevent heavy-duty vehicles from using the Diamond to Mocha bypass road was this evening completely destroyed after a motor lorry attempted to utilise the thoroughfare which was commissioned in December 2021.

Luckily no one was injured nor were any other vehicles destroyed during the incident which caused a traffic jam during the evening rush hour.

The truck driver is expected to stand the expense for the replacement of the barrier, which was situated at the Diamond end of the road.

In January 2022, a truck that similarly attempted to traverse along the roadway resulted in the barrier situated on the Mocha end of the road becoming damaged.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had warned that persons who tried to destroy the barriers will face the consequences.

“This road is designed for a specific category of vehicles…the big trucks, you will see barriers and if you think it is your responsibility to take down the barriers because you want to break the law, there will be consequences and you will face the consequences,” President Ali had warned during the official commissioning ceremony of the road.

The new road serves as an auxiliary route for commuters and as a transit point for scores of workers, bringing much-needed relief to the already heavily congested East Bank Demerara corridor – where persons often spend hours of productive time sitting in traffic