Truck driver shot as gun accidentally goes off

A 29-year-old security guard attached to the KGM Security Service is now in police custody after he accidentally shot a truck driver at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday evening.

Injured is 41-year-old Richard Thomas attacked to the Jaisingh’s Trucking Services.

Based on reports received, the alleged shooter was sitting in the tray of a Pickup truck bearing registration number GTT 4834 belonging to the Barama Company.

While in the tray he had the gun on his lap but as the driver maneuver along the roadway, the truck jumped into a pothole thus causing the gun to bounce and it accidentally discharged a round.

As a result, Thomas was shot to his left ankle and right knee. He was quickly rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was treated and later sent away.

The firearm has since been lodged at the Police Station as investigations into the incident are continuing.