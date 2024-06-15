Truck driver remanded on gun, ammo & narco charges

Shakeil Grant, a 27-year-old truck driver of Lot 346 Section ‘B’ Sophia, Georgetown, was remanded to prison on several charges ranging from gun and ammunition possession to narcotics trafficking. Grant was arrested on June 11, 2024 by a rank from the Sparendaam Police Station and charged on Friday with the following offences:

1. Possession of Firearm Without License: Contrary to Section 16 (2)(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05 of the Laws of Guyana.

2. Possession of Ammunition without a License: Contrary to Section 16 (2) (a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05 of the Laws of Guyana.

3. Possession of Narcotic: Contrary to Section 4 (1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (control) Act, Chapter 10/10 (8.5 grams of Cannabis)

The defendant appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Her Worship, Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, who read the charges to him. Grant pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to 2024-07-17 for disclosure.

