Truck driver on $1M bail for Sarah Johanna fatal accident

Thirty-two-year-old Shamby Yamat of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who was involved in a fatal accident on Monday, was granted bail in the sum of $1 million when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Yamat appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that he drove motor lorry GYY 6047 in a dangerous manner thus causing the death of Francisco Simosa.

It was reported that 35-year-old Simosa, a Venezuelan national, was killed by a reversing truck driven by Yamat along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, EBD.

Police had stated that the now dead man was standing along the roadway as motor lorry GYY 6047, which was heading in the direction of Timehri, stopped, and as the driver reversed, the left side of the tray struck the pedestrian, causing him to fall onto the parapet.

It was then that the left side rear wheel of the truck ran over him.

The injured man was picked up by the Police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, but no alcohol was reportedly found in his system.

In a video that was provided by a resident, the driver of the truck explained that he was reversing when he felt as if the truck rolled over something on the roadway. As such, he stopped the vehicle and saw the man lying in a motionless state.

He exited the vehicle and from all indications, Simosa appeared to be dead. The driver claimed that a buzzer would normally come on when the truck is reversing and he was not sure if the now dead man heard it.

“The buzzer was on and if he hear it, why he didn’t move?” the driver questioned. Meanwhile, Yamat will return to court on August 29, 2022.