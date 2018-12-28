Truck driver killed in Mahaicony accident

Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred on the Airy Hall Public Road, Mahaicony involving motor lorry GWW 6018 driven by Travis Isaac, 39, of Tempie Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to information reaching this publication the truck was proceeding east along the northern side of the road and while negotiating a right bend, the driver lost control of the lorry, which was laden with sand, and ended up on the eastern side of the road in a trench.

As a result, the driver along with two other persons identified as Akeem McPherson, 20, and Kurtis Elliot ,20, received injuries.

They were taken to Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where a doctor on duty pronounced the driver dead on arrival.

The occupants, McPherson of 620 Planation Ross, West Coast Berbice and Elliot of 49 Planation Ross, West Coast Berbice, were treated and sent away.