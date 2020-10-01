Truck driver gets bail on causing death charge

A 22-year-old truck driver was on Wednesday released on $300,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Eric Kennedy of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on May 25, 2020 at Saffon Street, Charlestown, he drove a motor lorry in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Terry Dhanraj, who was a wash bay owner of Ogle Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dhanraj, 23, was in a motorcar, when it collided with a bridge at Saffon Street, Georgetown and then into the trailer of a truck.

The trailer was at the time turning into Saffron Street when the accident occurred. Dhanraj sustained head and chest injuries and died while receiving treatment at the hospital. The accident occurred at 21:00hrs.

CCTV footage showed that the driver of the container truck did not stop before making his turn out from Sussex Street onto Saffon Street.

Following the accident, Dhanraj’s mother, Devi Ramdass speaking with the media had said “It’s hard for me, because that was my baby, and the only word he said to me before he left on Monday was, ‘Mommy, I gon come back just now’, but he never returned.”

The grieving woman recalled that her son died due to a fractured skull. “He passed through the windscreen and he hit his head on the truck, because it is the left side brain smash.”

The young man took his last breath without regaining consciousness.

The case will continue on October 7.