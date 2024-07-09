Truck driver gets $2.7M bail for ganja possession

Reaaz Bacchus, a 41-year-old truck driver from New Amsterdam, Berbice who was busted with 9.25 kilograms of ganja on Friday was granted bail in the sum of $2.7 million.

He appeared before Magistrate Delon Bess at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It was reported that Bacchus was driving a motor lorry, GAG 2438 when it was intercepted in the vicinity of Bagostown public road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). During a search of the vehicle, some 9.25 kg of narcotics were unearthed.

The narcotic was found in a toolbox located under the lorry in two bulky shopping bags. The bags had eighteen (18) parcels containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Bacchus, who was the lone person in the vehicle at the time, was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and claimed that ‘a Rastaman’ gave him the bags to drop off over the ‘West side’.

Bacchus was arrested and escorted to the Providence Police Station where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 9.25 kilograms.

Bacchus was subsequently charged. He will make his next court appearance on July 29, 2024.

--- ---