Truck driver dies in West Berbice accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 17:45 hrs yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) on Lichfield public road, West Coast Berbice.

The accident involved motor lorry #GAE 4037, owned and driven at the time by Gokaran Lackram (now deceased), a 65-year-old of Lot 41’A’ Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice, and a Tractor (#35473) and an unregistered Trailer owned and driven by Sherlock George, a 52-year-old of Lichfield Village, West Coast Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry #GAE 4037 was proceeding East along the northern side of Lichfield public road, negotiating a right bend. The tractor/trailer was proceeding south from an access road, and failed to stop at the Lichfield public road junction and ended up in the lorry’s path.

This caused the front of the lorry to collide with the right side of the trailer. As a result of the collision, both vehicles received damage and the driver and two porters of the lorry who were seated in the tray of the lorry received injuries and were taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition and escorted to Fort Wellington Hospital, where they were seen and examined by Doctor Mohamed.

The driver of the lorry died while receiving medical attention, and the two porters were admitted to the said institution in a stable condition for observation.

