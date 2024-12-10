Truck driver charged, remanded for attempted murder of wife

Twenty-seven-year-old Navin Stoll of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway who was caught on camera stabbing his wife was earlier today slapped with an attempted murder charge.

The truck driver appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plea to the charge which stated that he attempted to murder Claurine Stoll at Kuru Kururu along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

As such, he was remanded to prison until January 10, 2025.

It was reported that the 24-year-old victim of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden was stabbed 15 times by the suspect in the presence of their three-year-old son.

Based on the reports received, the suspect contacted his wife and requested that she proceed to the “Jamoon tree” located at Kuru Kururu to collect their three-year-old son.

Upon arrival, an argument erupted between the couple during which the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim a total of 15 stabs about her body. After committing the act, the man jumped into his motorcar bearing registration number PWW 4862 and fled the scene.

The injured woman was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where she was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where she underwent an emergency surgery. Stoll remains in a critical condition. The suspect reportedly surrendered two days after the incident.

