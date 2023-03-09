Truck driver charged for killing 4 persons in road accident

Ewart Stewart, the 38-year-old lorry driver who was arrested on March 6 for his involvement that day in the gruesome accident on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, was charged today with four counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

The accident occurred at about 9.30hrs and involved the lorry (GZZ 2285) driven by Stewart and a minibus (BWW 8364) driven by 50-year-old Vernon Prowell, of Bent Street, Wortmanville, who died in the crash.

Three minibus passengers also died: Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

The accused lorry driver from Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, was also charged for Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Contrary to Section (3) 1 of the Motor Vehicle Insurance (third party risk) act Chapter 51:03; and Uncertified Motor Vehicle, Contrary to section 15 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 51:02.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Zamina Ally-Seepersaud at Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the Indictable and Summary charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

However, bail was granted in the sum of $20,000 for the summary charges. The matter was adjourned to March 27 for Report.

