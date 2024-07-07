Truck driver arrested with 9.25kg ganja

Reaaz Bacchus, a 41-year-old truck driver from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested by Police on Friday after the vehicle he was driving (motor lorry GAG 2438) was intercepted in the vicinity of Bagostown public road, East Bank Demerara and searched by ranks who found 9.25 kg of narcotics in the vehicle.

The narcotic was found in a toolbox located under the lorry in two bulky shopping bags. The bags had eighteen (18) parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.