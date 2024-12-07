Truck driver arrested for damaging barrier on Diamond-Mocha bypass road

Police on the East Bank of Demerara have arrested a truck driver after his vehicle damaged a fixed steel barrier on the roadway that was erected to prevent heavy-duty vehicles from traversing the thoroughfare.

The incident occurred at about 11:00h today (Saturday, December 7, 2024) along the Mocha-Diamond Access Road in the vicinity of Farm.

According to the police, 48-year-old Orin Dowden was driving motor lorry #GZZ 6049, when it collided with the metal arch, property of the Ministry of Housing.

Investigations suggest that the driver was travelling westbound on Farm New Road, East Bank Demerara, with an extended ladder and bucket attached to the tray. As the lorry approached the intersection of Farm Access Road, the driver turned left. While turning, the top of the bucket collided with the metal arch, causing it to break and fall to the ground.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was issued to the driver. The lorry was also impounded at the Farm Police Station for examination by a Licensing and Certifying Officer. Meanwhile, the driver is currently in custody assisting with the investigation. This fixed steel barrier is one of several such structures erected along the bypass access road as a deterrent to huge, heavy-duty vehicles. However, these structures are constantly knocked down by errant drivers. Only recently, the one at the entrance into the Diamond Housing Scheme had to be repaired after it was struck down – a regular occurrence at that location.

