Trophy Stall rides with Guyana Cup 2019

Guyana’s leading distributors of silverware, the Trophy Stall, continues its support of horse-racing by committing sponsorship to the 13th edition of the lucrative ‘Guyana Cup’ horse-race meet, which gallops off at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Region 5 on Sunday August 17th.

There are more than $20 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, inclusive of US$50,000 cash to be handed out on the day.

At the South Road, Georgetown location of the Trophy Stall, proprietor Ramesh Sunich presented race organiser Nazrudeen Mohamed Jr. with half-a-dozen trophies which will be awarded to top performers at this Sunday’s race meet at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Mohamed expressed gratitude for Sunich’s generous gesture, and Sunich declared himself always ready to support horse racing, which attracts fans from all walks of life.

Also generously supporting this event, after which patrons would benefit from a mega concert, are the following entities: B.M. Soat Auto Sales, Mazi Night Club, Pure Harvest Guyana Gold Grain Cereal, Auto Toy Store, and Poonai’s Pharmacy & Animal Health Care.

A total of eight races is on the cards, and the prizes for the races are as follows:

– C Class and Lower feature race over a distance of one mile: $2 million,

– Three-year-old Guyana-bred – $1 million

– G3 and Lower – $400,000

– L3 and Lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000

– Two-year-old Guyana-bred

– $300,000.

– J3 and Lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.

– L Class for Colts – $250,000

– L Class ‘Philly’ and Mare – $250,000

Some of the top animals expected to be on show on race day are: Just Call Me Bass, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T), and She’s a Princess.

Apart from the foreign contingent of horses that would be on show, several leading jockeys from overseas are expected to participate, which will add international flavour to the day’s events.

Fans will be able to enjoy both the horserace meet and concert for the price of $2,000.