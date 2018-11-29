Trio slapped with multiple firearm related charges

Casey Chapman, 27, a taxi driver of lot 77 South Sophia, Sheldon Andrews, 24, a Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) employee of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, and 30-year-old Adam McDonald, a block maker of Wismar, Linden who were allegedly intercepted and busted with an illegal firearm and ammunition during a search were arraigned before the courts on Thursday where they were slapped with multiple joint charges relating to the unlicenced weapon.

The first charge alleged that on November 26, 2018 at High and Princes Street, Georgetown they had in their possession one .32 pistol along with 7 live matching rounds of ammunition without being the licenced firearm holder of same.

Another charge read that on the said date and location they had in their possession one 9mm block pistol along with 12 live matching rounds of ammunition without being the holder of the licenced firearm.

All three men denied the charges after it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Chapman was also slapped with a charge of robbery, which alleged that he on July 5, 2018 at Rome Access Road, Georgetown while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Marcia Martin of a number of items which amounted to total sum of 1.4 million, some of the items included a cellphone, raw gold, cash, ATM cards, license and a handbag.

The defendant also denied this charge.

Chapman and Andrews were represented by Attorneys Dave Kissoon and Paul Fung-a-Fat respectively, both attorneys argued that their clients were not found with the illegal weapon and ammunition in their possession, McDonald, who was unrepresented, in efforts to defend himself told the court that he was arrested without knowledge of the crime committed, and was only heading to meet his cousin.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted citing the seriousness of the charge, and since McDonald was previously implicated for similar offences.

Chief Magistrate, granted the men bail in the sum of $200,000 each on the firearm related charges and adjourned the matters to December 17, 2018.

However, Chapman was remanded to prison on the robbery charge for which he will reappear for on the December 3, 2018, at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.