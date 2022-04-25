Trio robbed by armed motorcycle bandits

Three persons were on Saturday evening robbed by two motorcycle bandits in the vicinity of the Guyana Football Club (GFC) Ground, North Road, Georgetown.

Nicholas Samaroo, 31, of East Street, Georgetown, was robbed of one blue iPhone 13 Pro Max and $92,000 cash while Mahindra Ramcobeer, 39, a fisherman of Section N Cove & John, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was relieved of One black J2 Samsung cell phone and Cindy Persaud, 23, a housewife of East Street, Georgetown, was relieved of one white iPhone 11, a Guess handbag and $20,000.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 21:30h, the victims returned to Georgetown from the Jubilee Fun Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), via a route 50 Toyota Pitbull Minibus, driven by Samaroo when the bus encountered a mechanical problem.

The victims were in the process of examining the bus when they were confronted by the two suspects – one of whom was armed with a handgun and the other with a knife.

As they dismounted the said motorcycle, one of the men pointed a black handgun in the victims’ direction and demanded that they hand over their personal items.

The victims then became fearful for their lives and complied. After committing the act, the suspects then made good their escape west on North Road, Georgetown.