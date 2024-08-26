Trio remanded for armed robberies at ECD gas stations

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞

— 𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝑱𝒐𝒆𝒍 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒖𝒂 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒔, 𝑨𝒌𝒆𝒆𝒎 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒚𝒓𝒐𝒏 𝑷𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒏

Police in Regional Division 4’C’ arrested and placed before the court three men from the East Coast of Demerara for allegedly committing a series of armed robberies at three filling stations (gas stations), namely the Guyoil station on the Railway Embankment road and Chico Ramas gas station at Coldigen, ECD, on August 20th 2024; and Rubis Gas Station at Success, ECD, on August 23rd 2024.

It is alleged that the suspects entered the gas stations in a grey Axio motorcar, armed with pistols and cutlass, exited, and robbed pump attendants and a security guard. They relieved the victims at the three locations of cash, cell phones and jewellery, totalling three hundred and forty thousand dollars ($340,000).

They were arrested by anti-crime bike patrol on August 23rd and placed before the court today (August 26th), charged with Robbery Under Arms.

They were all remanded to prison.

𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐓 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒

Joel Joshua Williams, a 21-year-old from Lot 1355 Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD; Akeem Marques, a 27-year-old from Bachelor’s Adventure squatting area; and Tyron Peters, a 19-year-old from Lot 1109 Bachelor’s Adventure, were arrested on August 23rd and charged today with Robbery Under Arms, contrary to section 222(c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on a 29-year-old Pump Attendant on August 23rd at Rubis Gas Station, Success, ECD.

All three accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Clive Nurse and pleaded not guilty. They were remanded to prison until September 27th 2024.

Meanwhile, Joel Joshua Williams was also charged with two (2) counts of Robbery Under Arms, contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Dale Jordan and Melissa Wilkinson, which occurred on August 20th, 2024 at Guyoil Gas Station, Mon Repos Railway Embankment, ECD.

The armed robbery accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Clive Nurse and pleaded not guilty. He was remanded to prison.

Joel Williams was further charged today with an armed robbery committed on Kenard Mahadeo, which occurred on August 20th 2024, at about 21:10hrs at the Chico Ramas Gas Station, Coldingen, ECD. Williams is accused of robbing the victim of $9000.

He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court #1 before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was granted in the sum of $100,000.

The matter was adjourned to September 30th 2024.

--- ---