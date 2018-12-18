Trio in custody for guns, ammo find in Berbice

Three persons were on Friday taken into Police custody following the discovery of two rifles and a quantity of ammunition during a Police operation at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on reports received, at approximately 13:00h, Police in B Division (Berbice) acting on information conducted a search on the premises of a 51-year-old mechanic and found two rifles – one with a microscopic lens along with 284 rounds of ammunition, nine empty casings, three magazines and a firearm casing.

At the time of the search, three persons were at the location and as such, they were all being interrogated in connection with the discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.