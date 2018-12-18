Trio in custody for guns, ammo find in Berbice

The guns and ammunition found at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice

Three persons were on Friday taken into Police custody following the discovery of two rifles and a quantity of ammunition during a Police operation at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Based on reports received, at approximately 13:00h, Police in B Division (Berbice) acting on information conducted a search on the premises of a 51-year-old mechanic and found two rifles – one with a microscopic lens along with 284 rounds of ammunition, nine empty casings, three magazines and a firearm casing.

At the time of the search, three persons were at the location and as such, they were all being interrogated in connection with the discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.

