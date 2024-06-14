Trio in CJIA gold smuggling bust to also face money laundering charges

Shameena Ahamad and her daughter, Ashiana Salamaly along with Ian Jacobis who were charged for attempting to smuggle 240 ounces of raw gold through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are expected to face additional charges in the coming days.

This was according to Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday who stated that they will be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

It was reported that Ahamad, Salamaly, and Jacobis were intercepted with US$560,000 worth of raw gold at the CJIA. They were outgoing passengers on an American Airlines flight to JFK Airport, New York.

The 240 ounces of pure (raw) gold was disguised as silver-plated jewellery. The gold was confiscated after the three passengers were unable to produce the required permit and declaration to customs officials.

The trio appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to them.

They, however, pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of $600,000 each with the condition that Jacobis lodges his passport at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court and report to the Clerk every first Friday of the month, while Ahamad and Salamalay are to report to the Clerk every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

They are set to return to court on June 18, 2024.

--- ---