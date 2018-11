Police in A Division on Monday, acting on information received, intercepted a vehicle bearing a hire car number plate, on Princes & High Streets, and a search conducted therein revealed two unlicenced pistols, nineteen live rounds and a pair of “paste-on” number plates.

Three males inclusive of the driver have been arrested and are assisting with the investigation.

According to the Police, the suspects hail from South Sophia, South Amelia’s Ward and West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme respectively.