Trio freed of attempted murder charge

A father, his son and nephew were on Wednesday set free on an attempted murder charge by a mixed Berbice jury.

The three men, Rajnarine Ishree, 48, his son Kumar Ishree, 21 and nephew Sandeep Toolsie, 19, all of Bush Lot Village West Coast Berbice, were accused of attempting to murder Henry Garret, 28, of Number 23 Village.

The State’s case which was presented by Prosecutor Mandel Moore is that on March 12, 2016, Garret was at a wedding house at Bush lot and left to check on his bicycle and as he was going back inside the three men approached him and asked him, “Wha 23 man ah do ah Bush Lot.”

The men then allegedly ambushed him and started beating him with paling staves until he fell unconscious.

During the trial Moore called on six witnesses including two police officers.

One of the witnesses, Garret’s cousin Mukish told the court that he was at the wedding house and he noticed everyone running towards the door. He ran too and when he got outside the saw his cousin lying on the dam.

He told the court that he picked Garret up in an unconscious state and took him to the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Garret, when he took the stand, said that he was beaten by Ishree, his son and Toolsie. He said when he regained consciousness he was in the Fort Wellington Hospital.

The three men held out that they did not hit Garret but other persons who were there at the scene did.

Attorney-at-Law Tagenarine Ramroop representing the Ishrees’ argued that the music had stopped and as a result persons began fighting.

He said that those fighting were not invited to the wedding and were put out after the music stopped and a fight broke out involving several persons.

After considering all of the evidence, the jury found the accused not guilty.