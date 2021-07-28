Trio freed of 2017 Corentyne domestic worker murder

The prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence against three men who were accused of murdering 45-year-old domestic worker, Lelawattie Mohamed.

Oliver Permaul, 39, of Tain; Andre James also called “Andy”, 29, a tattoo artist of George Street, Rose Hall Town and Rohan Johnson also called “Jamakie”, 41, a carpenter of Second Street, Rose Hall Town, were all set free by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on Tuesday during the Berbice Assizes.

Mohamed was killed execution style on February 7, 2017, at her Lot 149, Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice home.

The trio along with Permaul’s wife, Shabikie Albert, and Nazeema Permaul were charged with the murder of the domestic worker.

Albert was freed in September 2018, during the Preliminary Inquiry at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, while Nazeema, who was considered the mastermind, was freed by the High Court in May 2019.

It was reported that Nazeema Permaul was the mastermind of a plot to kill Mohamed. She had allegedly paid $400,000 to have the woman executed. Mohamed was involved in an extra-marital relationship with Permaul’s husband.

However, following the presentation of the prosecution’s case, the defence made a no-case submission which was upheld by the trial Judge. The trio was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir, Tanya Warren-Clements and Sasha Roberts.