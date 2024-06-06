Trio charged over gold smuggling attempt at CJIA

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐃

— 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐉𝐈𝐀

Ian Jacobis, age 44 years, of 749 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara; Shameena Ahamad, age 52 years, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara; and Ashiana Salamaly, age 34 years, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara, were all charged today for the offence of 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒆 – in contravention of Section 8 of the Guyana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01, contrary to section 23 (a) of the said Guvana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01.

The defendants appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to them, and they all pleaded ‘not guilty’.

Bail was granted in the sum of $600,000 (Guyana currency), with the condition that Ian Jacobis lodge his passport at the Diamond Magistrate Court and report to the Clerk every first Friday of the month, while Shameena Ahamad and Ashiana Salamalay are to report to the Clerk every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to 18th June 2024.

