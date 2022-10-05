Trio charged for rape of Venezuelan woman at Bartica

Ryan Hendro, a 24-year-old miner of Sheet Anchor, Berbice; Aubrey Garraway, a 22-year-old miner of Second Avenue, Bartica; and Kevin Pollard called “Chiney”, a 29-year-old boat captain of Itaballi Landing were on Monday charged with the offence of rape committed on a 32-year-old female Venezuelan national.

The men are accused of raping the woman on October 26 at Second Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River.

The trio were charged separately for the crime.

On Monday, they appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to them. They were not required to plea.

Hendro and Pollard were placed on $300,000 bail while Garraway was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned until October 21, 2022.