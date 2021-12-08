Trio charged for forging Covid vaccine booklets

Three staff from the Ministry of Health were on Tuesday charged for forging COVID-19 vaccination booklets.

Andel Valentine, 32, a Ministry of Health (MoH) screening personnel of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD); Teneka Pollard, 29, a nurse of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Olivia Bonus, 21, a nurse, were charged with forgery of a document with the intent to defraud the public.

This is in violation of Section 278 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

The trio appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court, where they were not required to plead and were placed on $150,000 bail each.

Valentine and Pollard were arrested on Friday last by a party of Police and charged with the offence of forgery of documents with the intent to defraud the public, committed by the Public Justice, which occurred between Monday, March 1, 2021, and Friday, December 3, 2021, at various vaccination centres on the EBD.

Bonus was also arrested on Friday and charged on Tuesday with the offence.

The matter was adjourned until January 20, 2022.