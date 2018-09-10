Trio charged for discharging loaded firearm at Cops further remanded

“Isn’t this a bailable offence?” – accused asks court

Three youths, who were hauled before the Court for allegedly discharging a loaded firearm at two Police Constables in August last was, on Monday, further remanded to prison when they appeared by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Junior John, 32, of Lot 60 East La Penitence, Ruimveldt, Jamal Jeriah, 21, of Lot 236 B Albert Street, Queenstown and Carlton Bourne, 21, of Norton and Chapel Streets, Georgetown were not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was previously read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that on August 1, 2018, while the men were in the vicinity of Norton and Chapel Streets, Georgetown, they discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Royston Mendonca with intent to maim, disfigure, or cause actual bodily harm.

It was also alleged that on the same day, the men also discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Lester Lewis.

In court on Monday, one of the accused after being further remanded asked the court “isn’t this a bailable offence?” before exiting the courtroom. The matter will continue on September 24th.

Defense Attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, in a bail application for John, had told the court that his client was never found with a weapon on his person. He further noted that his client was arrested while he was asleep several hours after the alleged shooting.

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-Law Kezia Williams, in a bail application for Jeriah had informed the court that her client was shot as he was being apprehended.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence. However, Magistrate McLennan upheld the prosecution’s request and remanded the men to prison.

Additionally, Jeriah was slapped with two additional charges of gun and ammunition possession.

The charge stated that on August 1, 2018, at Norton and Chapel Streets, he had in his possession a .357 revolver without being a licensed firearm holder at the time.

Another charge stated that on the same day in question, Jeriah also had in his possession four matching rounds along with one spent shell.

Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail being granted and the man was also remanded on this charge.

Reports are that on August 1, the car in which Jeriah, John and Bourne were travelling was intercepted by Police at Norton and Chapel Streets, about 15:00h. According to the Police, ranks noticed the occupants of the car acting suspiciously and followed it.

Reports are that as the men observed that they were being followed, one of them opened fire in the direction of the Police ranks, jumped out of the car, and headed towards Princes Street, Georgetown. This resulted in an exchange of gunshots, and Jeriah was shot in his right shoulder.

He was subsequently picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. When this publication visited the scene, Police Officers were seen searching the car and the area. A .357 revolver, with four matching rounds of ammunition and a spent shell, was allegedly recovered.