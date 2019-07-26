Trio busted with cocaine at Parika, EBE remanded to prison

Three men who were earlier this week busted with over two kilograms of cocaine by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Forty-eight-year-old Deopaul Gordeen of Lot 1155 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), 47-year-old Mohammed Inshan of Zeelugt, EBE and Amit Kumar,41, of Lot 275 Tuschen, EBE pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on July 23, at Parika, EBE, they had 2.64 kilograms of cocaine in their possession.

CANU’s Prosecutor Narissa Leander stated that on the day in question, drug enforcement agents observed Gordeen handing over the suspected cocaine to Inshan who in turn then gave same to Kumar. Kumar subsequently placed the illegal drug in the car.

Soon after, ranks approached the defendants and conducted a search on the said vehicle in which the drug was found concealed in a plastic bag inside of a lunch bag. The trio were arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters where they were questioned.

Leander further informed the court that there is video evidence of the handing over process.

Attorney-at-law Damion Dasilva represented Gordeen while Inshan and Kumar were represented by attorneys Siand Dhurjon and Marcel Bobb respectively.

Each attorney requested that their clients be released on reasonable bail noting that they are not a flight risk. However, the prosecution objected to bail citing the penalty the offence attracts and the prevalence of same.

As such, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the men to prison and adjourned the matter to August 12, at the Leonora Magistrate Court.