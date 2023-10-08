Trio arrested with illegal gun

An overseas-based Guyanese is among three men who were arrested in the wee hours of today after they were found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Based on police reports, ranks were on mobile patrol duties around 00:30hrs this morning on Church Street, Georgetown when they observed a black Toyota Tacoma #GAD 8333 parked in the centre of Church Street between East and Cummings Streets.

As the patrol ranks approached the vehicle, they observed three men inside the Tacoma. Their names were given as Jiomide Moreno, a 40-year-old Labourer, who was seated in the back passenger seat; Brian Rochan, a 31-year-old Vendor who was seated in the front passenger seat; and Neil Anthony Dutchin, a 55-year-old U.S.-based Guyanese, who was the driver.

The ranks asked the men to exit the vehicle, after which a search was conducted on Moreno and Rochan, but nothing illegal was found. One of the ranks then proceeded to search Dutchin, and one black Taurus 9MM pistol (serial number filed out and without ammunition) was found in the crotch of his pants.

Ducthin was asked if he was the holder of a Firearm license, and he replied, saying ‘no’. He was then told of the offence committed, cautioned, and remained silent.

A thorough search was conducted on the vehicle, but nothing of evidential value was found. The men were then arrested and escorted to the Alberttown Police Station, where they were placed in custody. The suspected firearm was later marked, placed into a gun evidence box in the presence of Neil Dutchin, and lodged with the Station Sergeant in charge of the Alberttown Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.

