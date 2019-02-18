Trinidad uses drone technology to arrest 20

(Trinidad Express) The Special Operations Response Unit (SORT) used drone technology in the arrest of 20 persons and the seizure of firearms and quantities of ammunition and narcotics and a police jacket in the Southern Division.

The exercise, conducted in the La Romaine district, yesterday also included officers of the Southern Division and Central Division Task Forces and the Canine branch.

Uzi submachine gun, three pistols, 74 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three kilogrammes of marijuana, eight grammes of cocaine and one blue police operations jacket with police patches being discovered.

Of those held, 11 are expected to be charged with possession of firearms and possession of narcotics.