Trinidad pastor on sex assault charges in custody

(Trinidad Guardian) A pastor, of Consolation Ministry in Arima, has appeared in court charged with grievous sexual assault.

Edison Baptiste, 58, a pastor and farmer, of Boodoo Highway, Sangre Grande, appeared before Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland in the Sangre Grande First Court charged with the offence. He was refused bail and remanded in custody.

He was arrested by WPC Timothy, of Sangre Grande Crime Investigation Department and charged with the offence.

His lawyer, Shivanan Dubay, in a bail application, said his client is married and resides with his wife at a Farm on Boodoo Highway. Scotland asked for a report on the accused pastor and police record which revealed that he has a sexual penetration matter pending in the Arima Court.

The application for bail was immediately turned down and Scotland him into custody.

Police reported that on October 1, 2018, the 56-year old victim went to Baptiste for prayers for an ailment she was suffering from.

The victim later went to the Sangre Grande Police Station and made a report after which investigations made led to his arrest.

Baptiste is to return to the Sangre Grande Court on January 14, 2019.