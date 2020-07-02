Trinidad businessman gets over 19 acres of land on ECD

Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana has benefitted from huge tracts of land on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The company has gotten 17.068 acres of land at Plot JA1 Plantation Ogle and Goedvewagting on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) as well as 2.610 acres at Plot VA1 Plantation Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana recently signed an Agreement with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to develop a hotel in Guyana along the Airstrip Road.

Trinidadian businessman John Aboud is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

