Trinidad and Tobago declares State of Emergency

Trinidad and Tobago has declared a State of Emergency.

A statement was issued this morning via the Office of the Prime Minister’s Communications Division, stating:

“Pursuant to section 8 of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo, ORTT, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Commander-in-Chief, has, on the advice of Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, declared a state of public emergency being satisfied that the circumstances of section 8(2)(c) of the Constitution exist.

“The circumstances warrantng the declaration of the public emergency are based on the advice of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to the National Security Council of heightened criminal activity which endangers the public safety.”

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Acting Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young will give details at a media briefing at 10am today, which will be aired via TTT Live. [Loop]

