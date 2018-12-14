Trini who faked kidnapping granted permission to spend Christmas with family in T&T

The Trinidadian who faked his kidnapping earlier this year “will be home for Christmas” after all, as Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore granted him permission on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Sawak Maraj, 33, was however ordered to return to Guyana in February of 2019 for continuation of his trial.

The permission was granted when his attorney Benard DaSilva made the request noting that his client is willing to pay $150,000 on each charge brought against him to ensure his return.

Despite opposition from Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess, Magistrate Azore granted the request.

Maraj faked his kidnapping in October but was later found by police alone in a room at the Madewini Resort on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

He had requested ransom from his family back in Trinidad to the tune of US $700,000.

Detectives went down to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), where they obtained CCTV footage of Maraj entering a taxi.

The driver of the car was tracked down, and took investigators to the resort where he had dropped the men off.

Inews understands that the driver told detectives that he was hired by two Trinidadians at the airport whom he took to the resort, where they indicated to him that they had another person to pick up two days later, which he did.

Maraj was involved in a similar incident back home in 2001, where his family had to pay alleged kidnappers $200,000 (Trinidadian dollars) for his release.

He was later placed before the Court and subsequently granted bail in the sum of $1M.