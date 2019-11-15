Trini jailed for faking kidnapping files appeal

A Trinidadian man, who was found guilty and jailed by Magistrate Fabayo Azore in October for faking his own kidnapping in Guyana, has filed an appeal to have the sentence overturned.

This is according to Maraj’s lawyer, Brandon De Santos, who on Thursday said that he is in the process of petitioning for bail pending an appeal hearing.

Sawak Maraj, a 33-year-old chemical engineer, was sentenced to four years imprisonment after he was found guilty of faking his own kidnapping.

The prosecution’s case contended that on October 27, 2017, at Madewini Resort, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Maraj gave false information to the Police that he had been kidnapped and US$700,000 was demanded for his release. However, after a probe was launched into the kidnapping, it was discovered that the incident was staged.

He was also charged for conspiring with others on the same day and at the same location to commit a felony, that is, to obtain US$700,000 by false pretence.

Reports are that the Trinidadian arrived in Guyana and was scheduled to check-in at the Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara but never went to the hotel.

According to reports, the parents of the victim were contacted in Trinidad via telephone by an unknown person who indicated that their son was taken hostage in Guyana and the money was demanded for his release.

A photograph of the man shirtless with a cutlass to his neck was sent to his parents as proof of his detention.

However, following investigations by Police in Guyana, the ranks swooped down on a house at Madewini Resort and found the man relaxing comfortably with his alleged accomplices. It was then that a probe was launched and it was found that he was part of the plot to extort money from his parents in Trinidad.