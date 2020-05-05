Trinbago Knight Riders retain 10 T&T players for 2020 season

The Trinbago Knight Riders have announced the Caribbean players they will be retaining for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League, according to a release from CPL.

International retentions and signings will be announced at a later date. This year teams can retain as many players from their 2019 squads as they wish. They could also transfer players to other teams and sign emerging players.

The Knight Riders have chosen to retain or sign 10 Caribbean players ahead of the CPL draft:

Dwayne Bravo (Trinidad & Tobago)

Kieron Pollard (Trinidad & Tobago)

Sunil Narine (Trinidad & Tobago)

Darren Bravo (Trinidad & Tobago)

Lendl Simmons (Trinidad & Tobago)

Khary Pierre (Trinidad & Tobago)

Jayden Seales (Trinidad & Tobago)*

Amir Jangoo (Trinidad & Tobago)*

Tion Webster (Trinidad & Tobago)

Akeal Hosein (Trinidad & Tobago)

*Emerging player

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said: “Over the last 5 years, TKR has built the franchise by consciously bringing back players from Trinidad & Tobago and also developing local talent. We are delighted that all ten of our Caribbean players in the TKR squad for 2020 are from Trinidad & Tobago.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between 19 August and 26 September but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments. A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.