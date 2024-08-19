Tributes pour in for Dave Martins

Tributes are pouring in for the late Guyanese calypsonian and leader of the Tradewinds band, Dr Dave Martins, who died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a period of illness.

Martins is widely known for his many songs, popular among which are his patriotic renditions “Not a Blade of Grass” and “Is We Own.”

His wife Annette Arjoon-Martins announced today that the family will be having a private funeral, and a public memorial will be held at a later date.

Martins spent his boyhood days at Hague on the West Coast of Demerara and served the British Guiana Airways at Atkinson Field before departing for Canada in his early 20s. He later migrated to the Cayman Islands for some time and finally returned to Guyana, where he had settled since.

“Caribbean Hero, Timeless Voice of Guyana and the Caribbean That Will Never Fade Away” – The University of Guyana Salutes the Life and Contributions of its former Artist-in-Residence and Honorary Doctor of Letters, Dr Dave Martins Upon His Transition

The University of Guyana extends sincere condolences to its dear Annette Arjune Martins, wife of our beloved Dr Dave Martins, (10, April 1935 – 18 August 2024), who transitioned yesterday (Sunday) after a long period of illness. The University community also extends its sympathies to other family members, friends and members of the national, regional and international artistic fraternity on the passing of this extraordinary individual.

Dr Martins was the University’s second Artist-in-Residence from 2017-2018. During that time, the University was able to produce his final country-wide tour, which saw him bring joy, pride and laughter to thousands in Guyana and abroad through his eight concerts, some of which were live-streamed. During his time as Artist-in-Residence, this well-respected son-of-the-soil also shared aspects of his craft during his master classes and lectures with students and staff.

The University, through its Artist-in-Residence programme, systematically documents the lives and technical processes of its Artists-in-Residence through their own eyes, for posterity and to enable the academic analysis of them and their work. In this regard, the University of Guyana, in tribute to this most magnanimous and iconic patriot is delighted to share the following productions as part of our tribute to a beloved friend of our University, country and the Caribbean. The Man Behind The Music DAVE MARTINS Biography: https://youtu.be/Z0maHyv-DbI

In 2022, Dr Dave Martins received the prestigious University of Guyana’s Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Letters. Please click here for excerpt of that award and his acceptance speech https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6N769-sFVfA. As part of the University’s citation on that day, Master Orator of the select committee on the conferral of awards, Mr Al Creighton, said this of Dr Martins: “In which language do we extoll the brilliance of an artist whose brilliance is his use of language? Here is a writer whose prose pieces are in precise English, but whose poetic genius is articulated in Guyanese Creole. What is more, the Creole is a language that is not only his tool and resource, but his declared culture and identity.

Me feel sure say him woulda feel betta if we did do this citation in Creolese! Yu cyan’t mek out de man from de language…. Dave Martins, singer, song-writer, musician, band leader, story-teller, stand-up comedian, and playwright; newspaper columnist, former director of culture for the Cayman Islands and nightclub operator in Toronto, Canada, who has also been an Artist-in-Residence at the University of Guyana. He has combined the extraordinary power of the imagination with a clinical sense of observation and a command of music and literature to produce songs and entertainment whose impact on the Caribbean has lasted for more than 50 years.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Paloma Mohamed Martin in reflecting on the life of Dr Martin, said: “Dave was one of the most authentic human beings to have ever graced our lives. He was in every way a citizen scholar and an artistic intellect par excellence. We were privileged to receive him as our second Artist-in-Residence and to introduce him and his music to a whole new generation of students and youth. In honouring him with an honorary doctorate during his life, we know he felt appreciated, exalted and loved. On behalf of the Chancellor Prof. Edward Greene, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Senior Management Team and the entire University community, including alumni all over the world, we extend most sincere condolences to Annette, his sisters in Canada and his extended family and loved ones.”

May his life and work continue to bring pride and joy, and to inspire the future. May God bless his reposed soul.

Dave Martins – A True Guyanese Hero Who’s Passing We Mourn – AFC

Dave Martins was the very essence of what a Guyanese is and was. He embodied the spirit of Guyaneseness in the way he lived, and in the way he expressed himself through his music.

Every generation of Guyanese since 1970, has embraced the nation's unofficial anthem, ‘Not A Blade of Grass’ as that song that we are most proud of after Dear Land of Guyana. It was this song that created the spirit of defiance and patriotism that we needed when our neighbours threatened our sovereignty.

Dave Martins’ repertoire of music is a veritable catalogue of Guyanese and Caribbean life, captured and curated in musical notes and lyrics that are second to none. These are capable of spawning fields of study and research and we so recommend. From a personal point of view, Dave Martins composed the AFC’s theme song in 2005 from his recording studio in the Cayman Islands, and for that and everything else he has contributed, we are eternally grateful.

To Annette and the Martins family, the Leader, Nigel Hughes, Mrs Catherine Hughes, and the entire Alliance For Change offer their heartfelt sympathy and support at this time of pouring.

Dave Martins was a national hero and must be recognised as such in death.

FITUG is saddened by the passing of famed Guyanese Dave Martins

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) was saddened to learn that famed Guyanese and outstanding calypsonian Dave Martins passed away on August 18, 2024, at age ninety (90). One of Guyana’s many outstanding cultural icons, Dave Martin and his Tradewinds captured the quintessence of Guyanese life. For many Guyanese, his music conjured up memories of growing up and life in simpler times.

For most, his “Not a Blade of Grass” will be most fondly remembered at this time. It epitomises the conviction of our people in defending our territory against aggression from Venezuela. It has not escaped our attention that the song and its lyrics still evoke the spirit of patriotism and commitment to our country.

Though Dave Martins is no longer with us, his music and his life’s work will remain with us – cheering us up in difficult times, reminding us of life as a Guyanese people and inspiring us to defend our country and its people.

At this time, the FITUG and its thousands of members spread throughout Guyana extend their sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the late Dave Martins. We thank them for sharing him with us and, as they face this difficult time in their lives, take solace in the countless lives that Dave Martins has touched through his life’s work. May his soul rest in peace.

