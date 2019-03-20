Trial to commence into Kitty businesswoman’s TIP matter

The trial for the proprietor of a popular Georgetown liquor bar, Savita Persaud, who was charged with four counts of Trafficking In Persons is set to commence on March 29, 2019, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Persaud, of Station Street, Kitty, had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to her at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts earlier in March

Particulars of the first two charges stated that between January 31 and March 8, 2019, she unlawfully recruited, transported and withheld the identification papers of two Venezuelan nationals for sexual exploitation.

The defendant was also slapped with two counts of Trafficking In Persons charges during the same time. She was also charged with employing a child on a property that sells liquor.

Defence Attorney George Thomas in a bail submission had told the court that his client rented the property to the Venezuelans and is innocent of the trafficking accusations.

However, the police prosecutor opposed to bail being granted based on the serious nature, prevalence and the penalty that the offences attract.

As such, the prosecution’s submission was upheld by the Chief Magistrate who remanded the woman to prison.