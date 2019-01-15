Trial into 2013 robbery/murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg businessman commences

…suspects deny allegations



The seven suspects implicated in the robbery/murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg businessman Zulfikar Namdar were on Tuesday charged in the High Court as the trial commenced before Justice Navindra Singh.

Allan Dorset’s called Baird, Delwayne Croft, Esau’s Lawrence, Jermaine Williams called Yankee, Andrew Chandler, Samuel Bacchus and Cassandra Singh-Dorsett all denied the allegation put to them.

The state’s case will be prosecuted by Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teri’s Mohammed while attorneys for the accused are Nigel Hughes, George Thomas, Ashley Henry and Adrian Thompson.

20-year-old, Namdar called Vickey, a father of two was shot and killed at around 20:45h on September 10, 2013 when the group invaded and robbed his father’s place of business.

The gunmen further beat and robbed other family members of Namdar including his mother of $1.3M worth of jewelry and $320,000 in cash.

They then quickly made good their escape.

However, quick action by Police and a tip off led to the suspects all being swiftly apprehended.