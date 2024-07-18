Trevor Bassoo is new GNBS Executive Director

Trevor Bassoo is the newly appointed Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

He is currently engaging in a virtual courtesy meeting with Deryck Omar, Chief Executive Officer of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards (CROSQ), and the CROSQ secretariat.

This meeting aims to introduce the new Executive Director to key members of the secretariat and enhance collaboration on regional standards initiatives.

CROSQ has consistently commended GNBS for its outstanding contributions in Metrology, the Standards in Academia Programme, Standardisation, the National Quality Awards, and Conformity Assessment.

Established in February 2002, CROSQ is a crucial regional inter-governmental organization dedicated to promoting standardised practices across the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Its main objectives include facilitating the development of regional standards, promoting alignment in metrology systems, and enhancing sustainable production and trade within the Caribbean region.

This virtual session underscores GNBS and CROSQ’s shared commitment to maintaining rigorous quality infrastructure systems that uphold quality, safety, and competitiveness in intra and extra-regional trade.

